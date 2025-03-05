26 rly officials involved in exam paper leak arrested

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday said it has arrested 26 railway officials including a senior divisional electrical engineer of East Cental Railway for allegedly leaking papers of a departmental examination and seized Rs 1.17 crore cash during its raids.

The railway officials were arrested on Monday night for allegedly leaking papers of examination for the elevation to posts of chief loco pilot at Mughal Sarai, the agency said, adding the exam was to be conducted on Tuesday. Sources in the agency said that the examination has now been cancelled.

"During the checks conducted by CBI, at three spots on the intervening night (March 3-4) at Mughal Sarai, a total of 17 candidates were found with photocopies of hand-written question papers," a CBI spokesperson said.