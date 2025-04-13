26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Unraveling the Tahawwur Rana–David Headley Nexus

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives, were meticulously planned and executed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives. Central to this conspiracy were David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, whose roles have been pivotal in understanding the attack's orchestration.​

David Headley’s Testimony and the Rana Connection

Headley, a Pakistani-American, played a crucial role in scouting targets for the attacks. In his testimony, he revealed that he had made at least five visits to Mumbai before the November 26-29, 2008, fidayeen strike and one after that. These trips were part of his reconnaissance missions to identify potential targets for the attacks.​

Headley further disclosed that he used Rana's immigration services firm as a cover to surveil attack locations. He claimed that Rana had approved of his plan to establish a First World Immigration Services center in Mumbai and had assisted him in obtaining a five-year business visa. Headley also stated that Rana provided financial support, including payments in 2006, to facilitate his operations. ​

Legal Proceedings and Extradition

Despite Headley's testimony, Rana was acquitted by a U.S. court in 2013 of conspiracy charges related to the Mumbai attacks. However, he was convicted in a separate terrorism case for plotting an attack on a Danish newspaper. After years of legal proceedings, the United States extradited Rana to India in April 2025, following bilateral discussions and the exhaustion of all legal avenues. ​

Conclusion

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana marks a significant step in bringing justice to the victims of the 26/11 attacks. His collaboration with David Headley and the support provided by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been central to understanding the depth of the conspiracy. As legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on holding all responsible parties accountable for their roles in this heinous act of terrorism.​