Live
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
Just In
3 back to back earthquakes rock Ladakh & J&K
Highlights
Three back to back earthquakes rocked the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on Monday, while no report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.
Srinagar : Three back to back earthquakes rocked the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on Monday, while no report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.
A Met Department statement said that the first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.48 p.m. in Ladakh region with the epicentre in Kargil district. A second earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale again occurred in Ladakh region at 4.01 p.m.
The third earthquake occurred in Kishtwar area of J&K’s Doda district at 4.18 p.m., measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS