3 back to back earthquakes rock Ladakh & J&K

Srinagar : Three back to back earthquakes rocked the Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K on Monday, while no report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.

A Met Department statement said that the first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 3.48 p.m. in Ladakh region with the epicentre in Kargil district. A second earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale again occurred in Ladakh region at 4.01 p.m.



The third earthquake occurred in Kishtwar area of J&K’s Doda district at 4.18 p.m., measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale.

