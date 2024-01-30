3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Raipur: At least three CRPF personnel were reportedly killed and 14 others sustained injuries during a gun battle with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation in Tekalgudem village, which is a bordering area between Bijapur and Sukma districts, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P. said.

The CRPF team was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB), or a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Maoist areas, when the exchange of fire began in the afternoon. .

As per the information, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) personnel were present in the area at the time and swiftly retaliated to effectively counter the attack.

The number of personnel killed and sustained injuries are expected to be higher, officials said.

This was the same place where 23 CRPF personnel were killed and 33 were injured in the deadliest ambush attack by the Maoists in April 2021.

The area is a stronghold of dreaded Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, whose name has cropped up in every major attack in these parts since the massacre of Congress leaders in Jhiram Ghati in June 2013.