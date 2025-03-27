Live
3 die in accident in Dhenkanal
Three persons died and another person was injured when they were hit by a truck at Rekula-Kamakshyanagar road.
Dhenkanal: Three persons died and another person was injured when they were hit by a truck at Rekula-Kamakshyanagar road. While two persons died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries in nearby hospital on Tuesday.
The accident took place when two workers, engaged in construction of Kamakshyanagar-Dhenkanal road, were hit by the truck.
A biker, who was crossing the road, was also hit and he fell down.
One of the victims, Khirod Sahoo, succumbed to injuries.
Reacting to the careless driving, locals blocked Kamakshyanagar-Dhenkanal road for over four hours.
Police force was deployed to restore normalcy.
Kamakshyanagar MLA Satrughan Jena and Sub-Collector Dinmani Nayak reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh from the CM’s relief fund for the next of kin of each deceased and wished speedy recovery of the injured.