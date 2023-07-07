3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Jammu: Three persons were killed on Friday in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

Police said that three people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down into the Chenab River near a cafetaria in Morh on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

“Soon after the accident, rescue operation was started by police, SDRF and volunteers.

“A case has been registered into the incident,” police said.