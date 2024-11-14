3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ award

3 Odisha Police officers get ‘Dakshata’ awardBerhampur: Three police officers from Odisha have been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak-2024 for their outstanding work in crime investigation, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are Sabyasachi Malla, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of R Udayagiri police station in Gajapati district; Rajendra Narayan Pattanaik, IIC of Aska police station in Ganjam district, and Rigan Kindo, IIC of Malkangiri police station.

“It is a matter of great pride that three police officers of Odisha have been awarded with the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak-2024 for excellence in crime investigation”, DGP Y B Khurania posted on X. A total of 463 personnel nationwide received the Union Home Minister’s recognition. Pattanaik received the award for his exceptional investigation of a double murder case in Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur district, in 2020. The case, which involved 19 accused, resulted in 17 people being sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Malla was recognised for his work on a challenging case involving the murder of an unidentified woman in Ganjam district in 2021. After her body was found in a forest area, Malla’s team identified the woman after 10 days, using DNA profiling. The accused was later arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment.