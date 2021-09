3 terrorists killed in Uri, 70 grenades recovered

Srinagar: The Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, killing three terrorists and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said.

"We noticed some suspicious movement in the Hathlanga area near the LoC. The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed," an Army officer said.

He said a large cache of arms and ammunition, including five assault rifles, seven pistols and 70 grenades, were recovered.

Briefing the media at the Army's Chinar Corps headquarters here, General Officer Commanding Lt General D P Pandey said there has been increased activity at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC recently.

"While there was no infiltration since the beginning of the year, there has been a little activity at the launch pads which cannot happen without the knowledge of Pakistan army commanders, he said.

Lt Gen Pandey said this was evident from the infiltration bid that was foiled on Thursday as well as the one in the Uri sector on September 18-19.

Meanwhile, An alert was issued in India on September 18 following an intelligence input hinting at a plan by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to allegedly "carry out a big terror strike" in the country, according to a media repo

Sources in the intelligence agencies revealed the ISI is planning to plant an improvised explosive device (IED) in a tiffin box to trigger a blast. The plan is to target "crowded places" during the festival seasons, sources said.

Sources also said that terrorists may also try to infiltrate during this period.

"The planning is at an advanced stage involving men, material and finance," intelligence sources said.

Last week, the Delhi Police's Special Cell busted a Pakistan-organised terror module that was planning attacks on Navratri and Ramlila.