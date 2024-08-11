  • Menu
3 workers injured as portion of crane collapses

3 workers injured as portion of crane collapses
Cuttack : At least three workers engaged in an expansion project of a medical facility here suffered critical injuries when a portion of a crane collapsed on them, police said. The crane was used to lift construction materials to the top of the building being constructed, they said.

The injured labourers, identified as Mubarak Ansari of Bihar, Dinabandhu Behera and Bansidhar Mallick of Odisha, have been admitted to the casualty ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The construction work on the expansion project of the SCB Medical College and Hospital has been halted following the mishap, police said.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) mayor Subhas Singh, who visited the injured workers in hospital, said action will be taken against the persons responsible for the accident.

