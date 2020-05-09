3,390 cases, 103 deaths in 24 hours across India

New Delhi : Despite hundreds of districts said to be corona free for sometime, India on Friday recorded a surge in the number of positive cases taking its tally to 56,342 as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Delhi continued to pile up cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry of the total cases, 37,916 are active while 1,886 people have lost their lives. There were 3,390 people to tested positive in just 24 hours while 103 died in the same time.

A total of 16,593 have also recovered as India undergoes the third-phase of the nation-wide lockdown as the shutdown period touched Day 45.

A total of 111 foreign nationals and onIndiae migrated patient is included in the tally, said the Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, Andaman-Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Manipur remain corona-free while the number in Andhra Pradesh has increased to 1,847, out of which 780 have been discharged from the hospital, and reached 38 have died.

As of Friday morning, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam has increased to 54, out of which 34 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far, only one has succumbed to the disease. In West Bengal the figure has reached 1,548, 364 have been discharged and 151 have died so far -- the fatality rate has been high in the state.