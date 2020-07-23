35-year-old journalist shot dead by group of seven over an old rivalry

Uttar Pradesh: A 35-year-old journalist working for a Gwalior based daily newspaper died after a group of persons shot him and attacked him with sticks. According to Police officials, it was an old rivalry in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district that made them to attack the journalist.

Speaking on this, sub-divisional officer of police Balram Singh Parihar said, "The incident took place near Putri Khera village in Sendri police station limits on Wednesday evening. The victim Sunil Tiwari, and his brother were heading towards the village on a motorcycle when seven persons, including three identified as Awdhesh Tiwari, Narendra Tiwari and Anil Tiwari, stopped the duo and allegedly attacked the victim with sticks and shot him."

He added, "The journalist's brother somehow managed to escape from the spot to reach the village seeking help, while the attackers fled leaving the victim badly injured."

Sunil Tiwari's family members rushed him to Jhansi Medical College in nearby Uttar Pradesh where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The police officials said that the victim had an old rivalry with the accused over dominance in the village, which may have led to the attack.

Balaram Singh added, "A murder case has been registered against seven accused, all of whom are currently absconding. Efforts were started to catch them at the earliest."