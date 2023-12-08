Live
- Four of family from Andhra Pradesh found hanging in Varanasi room
- SC to hear CID's petition to cancel Naidu's bail in skill development case
- BJP MPs Resigning After Assembly Poll Wins Urged To Vacate Delhi Bungalows Within 30 Days
- Visakhapatnam: City of destiny gears up for op-demo
- Accused In Rape Case Commits Suicide After Acid Attack On Victim
- Air quality remains 'very poor', Delhi records min temp of 9.4
- 3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
- JSP-TDP alliance will form govt in AP in 2024: Pawan
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 08 December, 2023
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy Venkat Reddy gets a second chance to serve as Minister
Just In
3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
Highlights
A low magnitude earthquake occurred in Meghalaya early Friday morning, officials said.
A low magnitude earthquake occurred in Meghalaya early Friday morning, officials said.
The 3.8 magnitude quake had the epicentre at 14 kilometres southwest of Shillong city.
Tremors due to the quake were felt in the region.
The National Centre for Seismology wrote on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km, Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya.”
In a recent study, numerous faults were located within and around the Shillong Plateau and a seismotectonic map was also developed keeping the probability of occurrence of quake in the region.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS