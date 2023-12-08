  • Menu
3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya

3.8 magnitude quake felt in Meghalaya
Highlights

A low magnitude earthquake occurred in Meghalaya early Friday morning, officials said.

A low magnitude earthquake occurred in Meghalaya early Friday morning, officials said.

The 3.8 magnitude quake had the epicentre at 14 kilometres southwest of Shillong city.

Tremors due to the quake were felt in the region.

The National Centre for Seismology wrote on X, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 08:46:56 IST, Lat: 25.47 & Long: 91.75, Depth: 14 Km, Location: 18km SW of Shillong, Meghalaya.”

In a recent study, numerous faults were located within and around the Shillong Plateau and a seismotectonic map was also developed keeping the probability of occurrence of quake in the region.

