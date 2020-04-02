3rd doctor in Delhi tests positive, cancer institute shut

New Delhi: Days after two Mohalla Clinic doctors got coronavirus infection, another doctor in the city has tested positive to COVID-19, resulting in shutting down of the Delhi State Cancer Institute for sanitisation.

According to the hospital administration, the doctor got the infection from relatives who returned from abroad. "The hospital, including the OPD, has been closed for sanitisation," an official said. The hospital is also contacting the patients who came in contact of the doctor and asking them to get quarantined.

Meanwhile, Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus infection, official sources said on Wednesday.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, they said. According to sources, the female resident doctor, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus had recently travelled abroad.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital. "All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested. So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," they said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.

Before this, two doctors of the Mohalla Clinic in Babarpur and in Maujpur were tested positive for coronavirus. The authorities had asked their patients to self-quarantine at home.