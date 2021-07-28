4 dead, many missing after cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Srinagar, July 28: Four people were killed and many went missing on Wednesday after a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Official sources said the cloudburst hit Honzar village in Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

"Four persons were killed and several are missing in flash floods caused by cloudburst in Honzar village of Dachan area in Kishtwar.

"Four bodies have been recovered. Heavy rain is hampering rescue operations in the area. Exact number of missing persons is not known, but the situation is grim in the area.

"Police, army and disaster relief force have reached the area and rescue operation is going on", police sources said.