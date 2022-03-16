4 killed over land dispute in Amethi

Amethi : Four people, including a former village head, were killed and as many injured in a violent clash over a land dispute here, police said on Wednesday.

A station house officer was among three policemen suspended for laxity, they said. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Rajapur-Gungawachh village here under Kotwali Police Station area, they said.

There was a dispute between Amresh Yadav and Ram Dular Yadav over the possession of a piece of government land adjacent to the house of former gram pradhan Sankata Yadav, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

The warring groups attacked each other with lathis resulting in the death of Sankata Yadav (61), Hanuma Yadav (40), Amresh Yadav (32) and Parvati Yadav (59), all belonging to the same family, while four others with serious injuries were taken to Lucknow trauma centre for treatment, the SP said.

Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow Zone) Brij Bhushan Sharma visited the village along with other senior officials on Wednesday and held a meeting to work out the case.

Inspector General (Ayodhya range), K P Singh too reached the spot and told reporters that the police had stopped both the sides from carrying out any construction on the land but on Tuesday, one side brought building material there which led to the clash.

An FIR was lodged against seven named people, including present village head Asha Tiwari and her son Nitin Tiwari, and some unnamed individuals on the complaint of the son of Sankata Yadav, the SP said.