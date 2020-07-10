4 Maoists killed in Bihar encounter

Patna: Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the paramilitary forces in West Champaran district in Bihar on Friday. Several advanced weapons have also been recovered from the spot.

The encounter took place in Charapaniya area of Valmikinagar.

IG Sashatra Suraksha Bal (Patna) Sanjay Kumar told IANS that during the raids, the Maoists opened fire, after which the SSB personnel also retaliated. Four Maoists were killed in this encounter while five advanced weapons -- an AK-56, 3 SLR and a three not three rifle have also been recovered from the spot.

Singh said that a search operation was underway. He said that the slain Maoists have not been identified yet.