4 soldiers killed in J&K terror attack

Army personnel address a press conference after carrying out an anti-militancy operation, in Anantnag district on Monday
Srinagar: Four soldiers were killed and six others were injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on...

Srinagar: Four soldiers were killed and six others were injured after terrorists ambushed an army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday afternoon, said officials. The six injured soldiers have been shifted to a military hospital.

The attack unfolded around 3.30pm at Badnota village of Loi Malhar in Billawar tehsil. The village is 120km from Kathua district headquarters and is located along the district’s boundary with the adjoining Doda district.

