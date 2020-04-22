4 Terrorists Killed In Special Operation By Security Forces In J&K

Srinagar: Four unidentified terrorists were neutralized by the security forces in the early hours of Wednesday, in a special operation in Melahura of Shopian in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces are reported to have come under heavy fire from the armed terrorists, all of whom were eliminated in the encounter. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state, there has been a sharp decline in the number of terrorist activities in the region. Security forces, which include J & K Police, have been conducting regular mopping up operations across the state, especially in the terrorist hotbeds.

Attempts at cross-border infiltration have been pushed back and terrorism has been effectively nipped in all such instances. Security forces have stepped up their vigil after the scrapping of Article 370 and the division of the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and have effectively neutralized all attempts of cross-border infiltration and terrorism.

With the melting of snow it is likely that Pakistan sponsored militant groups would attempt to infiltrate across the border, analysts say. They point out that these militant groups will be neutralized by vigilant Indian security forces. The Shopian encounter of early hours of Wednesday is yet another instance of successful elimination of an attempt at pushing in terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

#UPDATE 4 unidentified terrorists killed. Arms & ammunition recovered. Operation over: Kashmir Zone Police on Shopian encounter #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/HTvyQMqAe0 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020





#UPDATE: Two more terrorists have been neutralised in the Operation Melahura (Shopian). Four terrorists have been killed in the operation till now. The operation is still underway. #JammuAndKashmir https://t.co/2nm4Vq7Qx5 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020



