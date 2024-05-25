  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

4 tourists from Punjab killed in J&K road accident

4 tourists from Punjab killed in J&K road accident
x
Highlights

Four tourists were killed and three others injured in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

Srinagar: Four tourists were killed and three others injured in a road accident in J&K's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

Officials said that a vehicle carrying tourists from Moga (Punjab) was on its way to Srinagar when it went out of the driver’s control and skidded off the road near the Mir Bazar area of Kulgam.

"All the seven injured tourists were shifted to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town. Doctors at the hospital declared four of the injured as dead, while the three injured are being treated," an official said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X