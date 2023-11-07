  • Menu
40 kg of firecrackers seized in south Delhi, 1 held

40 kg of firecrackers seized in south Delhi, 1 held
The Delhi Police has seized 40 kg of firecrackers and arrested a man from south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, a man carrying two big bags near the Bapu Park area was stopped by a police team on suspicion, they said.

During checking, police recovered 40 kg of firecrackers from the possession of Shambhu Nath Gupta (48) and arrested him, a senior police officer said.

An FIR has been registered into the matter and further probe is on, the officer said.

The Delhi government has banned the manufacture, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city till January 1, 2024 to control pollution levels in winter.

