4.1 earthquake jolts Gujarat's Kutch

Gandhinagar: A 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday, said the Institute of Seismology Research (ISR), Gandhinagar.

There were no reports of any casualty or damage to property, it said.

The tremor was recorded at 12.08 p.m., with its epicentre located 23 km East Southeast (ESE) of Dholavira, the world heritage site in Kutch district, an official release from the ISR said.

Another seismic activity was recorded in Kutch a fortnight ago of a similar magnitude.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded on August 4 with its epicentre located near Rapar.

As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone".

The district witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.