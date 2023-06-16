  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir
x
Highlights

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter at the Line of Control in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

Five foreign terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter at the Line of Control in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

"Five foreign terrorists killed in encounter. Search in the (Jumagund) area is going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Police said the encounter started after joint parties of the army and police received specific input of the presence of terrorists in the area.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X