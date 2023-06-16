Live
- 5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir
5 foreign terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir
Highlights
Five foreign terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter at the Line of Control in Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.
"Five foreign terrorists killed in encounter. Search in the (Jumagund) area is going on," Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.
Police said the encounter started after joint parties of the army and police received specific input of the presence of terrorists in the area.
