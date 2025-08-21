50 schools receive fresh bomb threats

New Delhi: Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Police sources have said that around 50 schools have received bomb threats in the capital. These include Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka and SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately, officials said.

The fresh threat comes just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar threats on August 18, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Two schools in Jaipur received bomb threats, triggering panic and a massive search operation on Wednesday morning. However, nothing was found, police said.

They said the school, on Tuesday night, received threats via emails, which were checked by the school staff in the morning, following which police were informed.

Alerted over the inputs, police checked the school buildings thoroughly but found no suspicious items.

Teams from the local police, Bomb Disposal Squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and dog squad rushed to the sites and launched a search operation of the school premises. As a precaution, all students were sent back home.