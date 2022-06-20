50-Year-Old BMC Sanitation Worker Passes The Class 10 Board Exam

Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa, a 50-year-old Mumbai man, has passed the Maharashtra board exam for class 10 with a 57 percent score on his first attempt. He works for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as a sanitation worker (BMC). He now desires to sit for and pass the state board's class 12 exam after passing the exam.

Ramappa has demonstrated that learning can be done at any age. He has worked in the corporation's sanitation department's B ward for the past 20 years. While three years before the exam, he enrolled in Universal Night School in class 8 to prepare himself for clearing the exam. After finishing his duties, he used to go to school from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

He is the perfect example to prove that age is just a number and there is no certain age to learn. Ramappa said that he did not receive promotions in his department because he was uneducated. He pleaded with his superiors for the same, but they continually dismissed his request, claiming that first get educated. This served as a source of inspiration for Ramappa, and he demonstrated his ability by clearing the class 10 exam at such a young age and in such difficult circumstances.

Ramappa received a total of 57 points in Hindi, 54 points in Marathi, 54 points in English, 52 points in Mathematics, 53 points in Science, and 59 points in Social Science. He was able to pass each of the subjects in which he participated. He now aspires to take the class 12 examination after completing his class 10 studies, reported The Logiccal Indian.