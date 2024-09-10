  • Menu
500 sniper rifle bullets seized during traffic check

Highlights

A routine traffic check in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area has led to the seizure of 500 sniper rifle bullets while being transported on a motorcycle, police said on Monday.

New Delhi : A routine traffic check in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area has led to the seizure of 500 sniper rifle bullets while being transported on a motorcycle, police said on Monday.

The traffic police were checking vehicles on Saturday night when they signalled a motorcycle rider to stop. Instead, the rider picked up speed and tried to flee, leading to a chase, said a senior police officer privy to the probe into the matter.

“While being chased, the man abandoned the motorcycle near a traffic stop and fled,” the officer said. The police searched the motorcycle and saw a bag in which they found 10 boxes containing 500 live cartridges of 7.62 calibre.

The Moti Nagar police station was informed about the matter and the cartridges were seized, the police officer said.

