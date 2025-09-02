5,000 civilians rescued in Jammu, Punjab, HP

Chandigarh: More than 5,000 civilians were rescued and 21 tonnes of relief material was provided to the people in Jammu, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh affected by floods, the army said on Monday.

The Western Command of the Indian Army has been conducting extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the flood-affected states.

A total of 47 columns including army aviation and Indian Air Force helicopters were activated along with formation engineers, medical and communication resources to provide immediate relief, an officer said.

The information was given at a press conference addressed by Major General Puneet Ahuja and Colonel Iqbal Singh Arora at the Western Command headquarters in Chandimandir in Panchkula.

The army operations started on August 16.

“Troops, engineers, medical detachments, aviation assets were mobilised at short notice to safeguard lives and restore essential services,” said Col Arora.

Flood relief columns were fully prepared, trained and equipped to undertake relief missions, he said.

“Aviation assets of both Indian Army Aviation and further supported by IAF ensured timely evacuation of stranded civilians and delivery of critical supplies,” he said.