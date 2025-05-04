50,000 candidates to appear for NEET (UG) 2025 in J&K today

Srinagar: More than 50,000 candidates are scheduled to appear on Sunday in NEET (UG) 2025 at 128 centres across Jammu and Kashmir.

“The test is being held at more than 128 centres across J&K as part of the nationwide test organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA)”, officials said.

J&K General Administration Department (GAD) in February constituted committees to ensure smooth, secure and transparent conduct of NTA-administered examinations.

“All necessary arrangements have been completed at the UT level. The NEET test is being conducted across multiple districts in both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. In the Kashmir division, test centres have been set up in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, and Pulwama. In the Jammu division, centres will operate in districts such as Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, and Kathua," the officials said.

To ensure security and transparency, CCTV surveillance systems have been installed at all examination centres. The logistics and monitoring infrastructure have been fully put in place, the officials further said.

Pradeep Singh Kharola, Director General of the NTA, announced that the NEET (UG) 2025 examination will be conducted between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 5,453 centres across India and in 13 international cities.

A record 2.27 million candidates have registered to appear for the test.

Kharola also stated that all arrangements for the test, including security measures and contingency protocols, are in place.

“Mock drills were conducted on Saturday at all test centres to ensure preparedness,” the director said.

The NEET (UG) examination is the country’s single largest medical entrance test for undergraduate courses in MBBS, BDS, and other allied programmes, and is considered crucial for medical aspirants nationwide.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are more than 1,347 MBBS seats in 12 medical colleges across various districts.

Security has beefed up across the centres in view of the examination.

Over 22.7 lakh aspirants are set to appear for the high-stakes medical entrance examination, which will be held at 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities nationwide.

To ensure transparency and prevent any malpractice, the NTA has released detailed guidelines along with the admit cards and exam city slips. Candidates are required to adhere strictly to the rules laid out by the testing agency. Any attempt at cheating, impersonation, or use of unfair means will invite strict penalties, including cancellation of results and a three-year ban from appearing in any NTA-conducted examination.