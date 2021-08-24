  • Menu
5.1 magnitude quake hits Andhra coast, tremors felt in Chennai

5.1 magnitude quake hits Andhra coast, tremors felt in Chennai
5.1 magnitude quake hits Andhra coast, tremors felt in Chennai

Highlights

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale occurred in the Bay of Bengal.

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale occurred in the Bay of Bengal off the Kakinada coast in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Tuesday.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter Scale occurred on Tuesday at 12:35:50 IST," a Met official said.

The exact location of the earthquake has been identified as latitude 14.4 degree north and longitude 82.91 degree east, about 296 km south-southeast of Kakinada at a depth of 10 km.

According to the Met official, the tremors were felt by many people in Chennai.

