51 new Ayushman Centres opened

New Delhi: Delhi’s Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Madipur, marking the launch of 51 new such centres across the national capital. With this expansion, the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi has risen to 370 within a year. According to government data, more than 14 lakh residents have already received treatment and essential health services through these neighbourhood-level facilities.

The inauguration was attended by local MLA Kailash Gangwal and senior officials of the Health Department. Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said that the opening of 51 centres in a single phase demonstrates the government’s firm commitment to strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure. He described the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative as a significant step toward making quality healthcare accessible within communities so that families, elderly citizens and pregnant women do not have to travel far for routine medical services.

The centres provide free doctor consultations, essential medicines and access to over 100 diagnostic tests. They also offer screening for diabetes, hypertension and cancer, along with maternal and child healthcare, immunisation and mental health services. The minister said these services are helping reduce the patient burden on major hospitals by ensuring early diagnosis and timely care at the primary level.

The newly opened Madipur facility includes a dedicated maternity ward, which the government plans to replicate at other centres in phases. It also features a meditation and yoga space where trained instructors will conduct sessions twice weekly to promote preventive health and overall wellbeing.

Additional services, including tuberculosis care and expanded cancer screening and treatment support, are planned. The centre will function from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for the convenience of local residents.