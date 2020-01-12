5.3 magnitude quake hits Ladakh

Shimla: A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, an official said.

An earthquake was recorded at 10.54 a.m., an official in the meteorological office here told IANS. There was no loss of life reported.

The epicentre of the quake was Ladakh, bordering Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district.