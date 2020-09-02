54% Coronavirus cases in 18-44 age group, 51% deaths among those over 60 years: Health ministry

NEW DELHI: Fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths, according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"54% #COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted.

According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age.

14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group.

In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths.

36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age.

51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above.

On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the number of recovered patients has grown 4 times from the first week of July to the last week of August 2020.

As many as 69,921 new Covid-19 positive cases and 819 deaths were reported in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India's Covid-19 case tally reached 36,91,167 including 7,85,996 active cases, 28,39,883 cured/discharged/migrated.