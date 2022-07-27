5G auction inconclusive after fourth round

New Delhi: As the 5G spectrum went under hammer on Tuesday, the bidders seem to have chosen to go slow. Although Bharti Airtel along with Jio maintained the lead after the fourth round of government-initiated auction for 5G spectrum allocation, there was no clear outcome till the closing of the day. Bidding would continue on Wednesday.

Private telecom service providers -- Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Adani Data Network -- are participating in India's biggest spectrum allocation auction.

The 5G spectrum is an essential piece of the whole 5G eco-framework. This new telecom technology runs on the same frequencies that are needed to run mobile data, Wi-Fi, and satellite communications in the country. The upcoming 5G services work on existing mobile towers and do not require installation of new towers. The impending 5G services will make new Job opportunities and produce extra income for established and start-up businesses.

All nine Bands were supposed to be auctioned on Tuesday with a validity period of 20 years, but it is speculated that the high and mid-range bands will catch more attention from the buyers, as those bands will be utilized for 5G network services.

5G services can give up to 10 times higher speed and capacities than any 4G network service and 30 times faster than 3G. 72Ghz or 72,000 Mhz airwaves went under the hammer today for the upcoming fifth generation mobile network (5G), which will soon improve information transfer and network connectivity throughout the country eventually. On June 15, the Union Cabinet approved the proposal from the Department of Telecommunication providers to assign 5G Spectrum through an auction for a private captive network. 5g services are expected to be rolled out by the end of this year.