6426 fresh cases of Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, Chennai registers 1117 cases

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: The spread of coronavirus cases continued unabated in Tamil Nadu with the total number touching 2, 34,114. 6426 cases were registered on Wednesday in the state with the capital city of Chennai accounting for 1117 cases, taking the total to a whopping 97,575.

The neighbouring districts of Chennai like Chengalpattu had 540 cases, Tiruvallur 382 and Kanchipuram with 373 cases.

The southern districts of the state beginning with Madurai also had 225, Virudhunagar with 370, Tuticorin with 316, Tirunelveli with 382 and Kanyakumari with 202 people inflicted with the virus. Coimbatore, adjoining Kerala reported 289 cases.