67th honorary doctorate conferred on KIIT Founder
Bhubaneswar: Renowned social worker, educationist and Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, received the honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree (honoris causa) from Himalayan University, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
The prestigious honour was formally bestowed upon him during the Grand Convocation Ceremony held on Wednesday.
The Academic Council and Board of Management of Himalayan University had unanimously recommended and resolved to confer the honorary degree on Samanta in recognition of his outstanding contributions.
Present on the occasion were Pasang Dorjee Sona, Minister of Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism and Libraries; Hemant Goyal, Chairman of the University; Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor; along with distinguished dignitaries, scholars and students from across the country.