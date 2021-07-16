7 docs' associations move HC against Ramdev

New Delhi: The Delhi high court Thursday said it will hear on July 19 a plea by seven doctors' associations alleging public nuisance and misrepresentation by Yog guru Ramdev on account of his statements against allopathy amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

Justice C Hari Shankar directed the counsel for the associations to place on record the videos pertaining to the alleged misinformation.

The associations before court are three Resident Doctors' Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Rishikesh, Patna and Bhubaneshwar, Association of Resident Doctors, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, Union of Resident Doctors of Punjab (URDP); Resident Doctors' Association, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut and Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, Hyderabad.

The associations were represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Akhil Sibal and advocate Harshvardhan Kotla.

They alleged that Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting to the public at large that allopathy was responsible for the deaths of several people infected by COVID19 virus, and insinuating that allopathic doctors were causing deaths and profiteering off the patients.

In their plea, the associations have submitted that the yoga guru was sowing doubts in the minds of general public with respect to the safety and efficacy of not only allopathic treatments but also COVID-19 vaccines.

IMA protests Ayush internship in MBBS

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to the National Medical Commission (NCM) on Thursday against the mandatory one week elective posting in any one of the Ayush medicine.

The letter written on July 15 states that "observations on draft regulation for compulsory Rotating Internship 2021 placed into the public domain for opinion by National Medical Commission, New Delhi".

The IMA wrote, "IMA fully opposes the inclusion of one week exclusive elective posting which is contrary to the established norm superfluous and an attempt to initiate 'mixopathy'.