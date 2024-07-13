7 Indians among 65 missing in Nepal landslide

Kathmandu: At least seven Indian nationals are among over 60 passengers who are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide and pushed into a swollen river in Nepal early Friday, officials said.

The two buses carrying 65 passengers went missing in the Trishuli River in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, myRepublica news portal reported quoting officials. According to Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav, the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, en route to Gaur from the Capital, met with the accident at around 3:30 am.

Twenty-four people were onboard the bus travelling to Kathmandu and 41 on the bus travelling to Gaur, police said.