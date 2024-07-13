  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

7 Indians among 65 missing in Nepal landslide

7 Indians among 65 missing in Nepal landslide
x
Highlights

Kathmandu: At least seven Indian nationals are among over 60 passengers who are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide...

Kathmandu: At least seven Indian nationals are among over 60 passengers who are believed to be missing after two buses were swept away by a landslide and pushed into a swollen river in Nepal early Friday, officials said.

The two buses carrying 65 passengers went missing in the Trishuli River in the landslides at Simaltal area along the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, myRepublica news portal reported quoting officials. According to Chief District Officer of Chitwan, Indradev Yadav, the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, en route to Gaur from the Capital, met with the accident at around 3:30 am.

Twenty-four people were onboard the bus travelling to Kathmandu and 41 on the bus travelling to Gaur, police said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X