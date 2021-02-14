7 kg IED recovered in Jammu, major tragedy averted

Jammu:A major tragedy was averted after police recovered a seven-kilogram Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Jammu bus stand on Sunday, officials said.

With this recovery, the police foiled a major plan of the terrorists to set off an explosion on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack.

As there were inputs that the terrorists would carry out terror attacks, adequate security measures were taken by the security forces.

"It was a huge IED," a senior police official said.

The bus stand is a crowded place in Jammu city thronged by hundreds of people daily.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started.

In 2019, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive laden vehicle on a bus in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.