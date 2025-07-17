7-year-old loses hands: 4 UPPCL officials booked

Noida: Four officials of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) have been booked after a sev-en-year-old boy lost both his hands as he came in contact with a high-voltage wire hanging danger-ously close to the roof of a house in Dankaur here.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed against the UPPCL officials, including an SDO and a junior engineer, by the boy’s father on Monday.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on May 22 when Naushad Ali’s son Taimur was playing on a neighbour’s roof in the Achheja Bujurg village. The boy suffered grievous injuries after he touched the dangling 11,000-volt power line.

He was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where doctors had to sever both his hands from the elbows to stop the spread of infection, the FIR stated.

Ali claimed in the complaint that despite informing authorities multiple times, no action has been taken to remove unsecured high-voltage wires.

Dankaur Police Station’s Inspector in-charge Mundnera Singh confirmed that the FIR has been regis-tered against the four UPPCL officials and an investigation has been initiated.