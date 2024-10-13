70 injured during Devaragattu Banni festival in Kurnool

The annual Banni Utsav, celebrated during the Dussehra festival in Devaragattu, unfolded this year with both traditional stick fights and tragic incidents. The event, known for its spirited competitions among villagers for the idols of Mala Malleswara Swamy, turned violent early Sunday morning as rival groups clashed, resulting in injuries to approximately 70 individuals. Among them, two are reported to be in critical condition, prompting locals to rush the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

In a separate unfortunate incident, a road accident occurred near Karidi Guddam in the Aluru mandal of Kurnool district involving festival attendees. Two young men lost their lives when their motorcycle lost control and crashed. Authorities have confirmed that the deceased were residents of Karnataka and were traveling to Devaragattu to participate in the Dussehra Banni festival. One other individual involved in the accident remains in critical condition.

The local police are investigating both the violence at the Banni Utsav and the road accident to ensure safety and prevent further incidents.



