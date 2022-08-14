7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, security beefed up

New Delhi: A multi-layered security cover has been put in place and facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, around 7,000 invitees will arrive at the Red Fort, while over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed around the monument on Monday.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 400 kite catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms. A five-kilometre area around the Red Fort has been marked as a "no kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation and other security agencies are also being installed, police said.