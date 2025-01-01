8-day long protest in J&K’s Katra town to end

Jammu: A breakthrough was achieved on Wednesday that would end the continuing protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp town of Katra.

Shopkeepers, hoteliers, transport operators, Pony and Palki wallahs have been in protest for the last eight days against the proposed Rs 300-crore ropeway project from Tarakote Marg in Katra to Sanji Chhat at the Mata’s cave shrine.

The administration formed a 4-member team on Tuesday to engage in discussions with the protesters. The administration has already announced its decision to release all detained protesters, including the Samiti leaders.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, told reporters that the decisions were taken after holding detailed discussions with members of the civil society.

“After the discussions, it was decided that all those detained would be released and the market will be reopened. Secondly, the work on the ropeway will remain suspended until the committee completes its discussions. A four-member committee has been formed by the Lieutenant Governor,” Ramesh Kumar said.

Ramesh Kumar and the CEO of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board are among the members of the committee.

The divisional commissioner, flanked by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti leaders, told reporters that all issues will be discussed during the committee’s meetings.

“The shops will be reopened tonight. We hope no one sabotages this process now. This will be the best decision,” a Samiti representative said.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti called for the shutdown against the proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district on December 25.

Several protesters, including two Samiti leaders, Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand, were also detained by police on December 25.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km long track to the cave shrine. The proposed Rs 300-crore ropeway project would connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat leading to the cave shrine.

Many political and trade organisations had announced their support to the protesters in Katra town. Data released by the shrine board said around one crore devotees paid obeisance at the shrine in 2024.