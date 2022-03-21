8 Years Old Girl In Bihar Brutally Raped And Dumped In Drain

Three men in Bihar's Banka district allegedly gangraped, attacked, and murdered an eight-year-old girl who went missing on Holi.

According to the police, two of the suspects have been apprehended, while one remains at escape. While after receiving a tip, police caught the suspect, who was reported to be a resident of the same area.

Later the second defendant was apprehended. We found the girl's clothes after interrogation and raids. The police added that afterwards the accused then admitted to their crime.

The deceased was discovered naked outside the village on March 19 evening, according to police. According to reports, the culprits kidnapped her, gangraped her, gouged out her eyes, and dropped her body in a drain.

Police said the girl's blood-stained garments and other evidence were later discovered from the scene. The girl's body was found in a state that indicated she had been violently gang-raped, according to the authorities.

The little girl went out to play Holi with her buddies on Holi day. She did, however, vanish near a shrine. After much searching, the family headed to the police station to file a missing person report.

Her companions told her relatives that they were playing near the temple when the girl was taken and escaped in a red auto-rickshaw.

All of the defendants will be apprehended as soon as possible. There will be no exceptions. As per Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Premchand Singh, the police have registered a case based on the written application of the deceased girl's uncle, and the body has been transferred to Banka for autopsy, reported Indiatimes.