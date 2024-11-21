82.7 pc work completed in HPCL Rajasthan Refinery area: official

Jaipur: At least 82.7 per cent of work has been completed in the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery project area, said Principal Secretary Mines and Petroleum T. Ravikant on Thursday.

He visited the HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Project being set up at Pachpadra in Balotra and along with taking information about the progress of work being done on various units gave instructions to speed up the work of the Sulphur Recovery Unit.

He informed that about 90 to 98 per cent of the work of 10 process units of the refinery has been completed, adding that about 82.7 per cent of work has been completed in the project area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has also asked the officials to keep him updated about the progress of refinery work.

Ravikant informed that Rajasthan Refinery is the dream project of the state government and it will add to the industrial and economic development of the state.

“The work of nine million tonne annual capacity BS-6 standard ultramodern Rajasthan Refinery at Pachpadra Barmer has gained momentum by HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL), a joint venture company of HPCL and Rajasthan government,” he said.

He also visited other units under construction and discussed in detail with the refinery officials and emphasised the need to speed up the work, adding that the refinery will have to start production as soon as possible so that the dream of the state can be fulfilled with the start of production in the dream project.

He informed that in addition to petrochemical products like petrol and diesel, investment will come from Rajasthan Refinery cum Petrochemical Complex in the field of co-products like petrochemical products poly propylene, butadiene, LLDPE, HDPE, benzene and toluene etc. This will increase industrial investment as well as employment and revenue.

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Chief Executive Officer Kamalakar Vikhar gave detailed information about the progress of construction work and mechanical work of various units of the refinery. He informed that efforts are being made to launch the refinery as soon as possible.

Additional Director Petroleum Ajay Sharma informed that world-class products will be produced in the refinery. Refinery officials participated in the meeting.



