88 Years Old Man From Punjab Wins A Whopping Amount Of 5 Crores In Lottery

After winning a ehopping amount of Rs. 5 crore lottery, an 88-year-old man from Punjab's Dera Bassi became an overnight "crorepati." A resident of Trivedi Camp in Dera Bassi named Mahant Dwarka Dass won the Lohri Makar Sakranti Bumper Lottery, totally altering his life. People swarm to his house to congratulate him and even decorate it with garlands as celebrations break out in his neighbourhood.



Mr. Dass claimed that he frequently purchased lottery tickets because he wanted to dictate the terms for his family. He will split the lottery winnings in half and give each of his boys an equal share of the "dera" funds.



Narender Kumar Sharma, his son, stated that his father handed his nephew money so he could buy a lottery ticket. They are pleased that he won it. According to Lokesh, who owns a lottery company in Zirakpur and sold the family the ticket, Dwarka Dass will receive about Rs 3.5 crore after taxes.

Ajay Ogula, an Indian driver living in Dubai, won a reward in the Emirates Draw in December for Dh15 million (Rs 33 crore). Mr. Ogula moved to the UAE four years ago. He is originally from a village in southern India. He currently makes Dh 3,200 a month as a driver for a jewellery company, according to Khaleej Times. He stated that he will use this money to further develop his charitable trust. This will make it easier for many people in his hometown and other areas to meet their basic necessities.