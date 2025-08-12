Live
- Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests over voter roll revision issue
- Sam Altman Counters Elon Musk’s App Store Favoritism Claims, Accuses xAI Chief of Manipulating X
- Historic 1508-metre long Tricolour at mega Tiranga Rally in J&K's Doda
- Delhi CM Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon for girls from Vidhan Sabha
- Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling
- 78.41 crore applications insured, Rs 1.83 lakh crore claims paid under PMFBY
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
- Coolie Movie Starring Rajinikanth to Release on 14 August | Ticket Booking Update
- Man charged over alleged stabbing of two neighborus in Sydney
- Severe Flooding Hits Warangal Due to Heavy Rains
8th HLM between Indian CoastGuard and Sri Lanka Coast Guard
New Delhi: The 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SCG) was held in New Delhi on Monday,...
New Delhi: The 8th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Sri Lanka Coast Guard (SCG) was held in New Delhi on Monday, marking another milestone in the strong and enduring maritime partnership between the two friendly neighbours.
The Sri Lankan delegation, led by Rear Admiral Y.R. Serasinghe, Director General SLCG, was warmly received by the Indian delegation headed by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, Director General Indian Coast Guard. The SLCG delegation is visiting India from 10-14 Aug for the HLM and other professional interactions under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ICG and SLCG in 2018.
The discussions during the HLM centred on strengthening cooperative engagements in the fields of marine pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and maritime law enforcement, along with enhanced capacity building and technical assistance initiatives.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work closely in addressing contemporary maritime challenges, ensuring safety, security, and environmental stewardship in the shared maritime domain.
The meeting underscored the mutual resolve of ICG and SLCG to deepen operational coordination, share best practices, and further promote regional maritime stability through sustained cooperation.