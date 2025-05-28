92 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended 92 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country in two different operations during a special drive in southwest Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained in the district since December 26, 2024, has reached 142, he said. According to police, a 10-day-long special operation was launched recently in areas under the jurisdiction of the Southwest district to identify and detain foreign nationals living illegally.

Acting on intelligence inputs and with the help of local informers, teams carried out door-to-door verification in several vulnerable localities.

Earlier, four illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including a minor, were apprehended in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The illegal migrants were identified as Mohd. Asad Ali, 44, Nasima Begum, 40, Naim Khan, 18 and Asha Moni, 13, all hailing from Farooq Bazar Ajwatari P.O., Gongarhat, Phulbari Kurigram, Bangladesh.

In a crackdown against illegal migrants residing in India under the Union Home Ministry’s campaign to deport illegal migrants, the team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Delhi’s South West district gathered the intelligence and apprehended the illegal migrants, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West District, New Delhi, said in a statement.

Acting on information that illegal Bangladeshi migrants were roaming in Delhi Cantt, a team led by Inspector Ram Kumar, I/C AATS/SWD and under the supervision of Ranvir Singh, ACP/Ops, approached the suspected persons and inquired about their identity/ documents.

During interrogation, the individuals failed to produce valid Indian documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi migrants who had entered India approximately 12 years ago illegally (by crossing the river).

They only had photocopies of Bangladeshi documents, i.e., national ID card of Bangladesh, the statement added.

The suspects were apprehended, and after thorough verification and enquiry, the necessary legal formalities were done, leading to their deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).