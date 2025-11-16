97.5 per cent enumeration forms distributed in SIR Phase II: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday released its 3:00 PM Daily Bulletin for November 16, announcing near-complete progress in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase II of electoral rolls.

According to the bulletin, all 12 participating States and Union Territories have achieved 100 per cent printing of elector-specific Enumeration Forms (EFs), while distribution has crossed 97.5 per cent overall.

The SIR Phase II, which runs from November 4 to December 4, 2025, involves door-to-door verification and updating of voter details through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by recognised political parties.

Of the 50.99 crore electors covered in this phase, the ECI reported that 50.97 crore forms (99.95 per cent) have been printed and 49.73 crore (97.52 per cent) have already been distributed to voters.

Among the States, Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh displayed nearly flawless execution, each achieving close to or full 100 per cent distribution.

Goa and Lakshadweep recorded complete success, with every printed form delivered.

Larger states such as Uttar Pradesh (97.64 per cent) reported distribution of 15.7 crore printed EFs and Madhya Pradesh (99.45 per cent) 5.74 crore printed EFs, showing strong performance despite massive elector bases.

Some States, however, reported moderately lower distribution percentages. Kerala (93.72 per cent), Tamil Nadu (93.67 per cent) and Puducherry (94.10 per cent),

The bulletin also noted that all recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to ensure transparency during household verification, especially in high-density constituencies.

The Commission underscored that the large-scale mobilisation of 5.33 lakh BLOs and 10.41 lakh BLAs reflects its commitment to maintaining updated electoral rolls ahead of upcoming polls in several States.

With just under three weeks left in the enumeration period, the ECI is expected to push for completion in lagging regions to ensure that the final electoral rolls are updated comprehensively.