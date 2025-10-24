A new history of medical science was created at Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Informal inauguration of state-of-the-art Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital

* Today a new chapter of the ritual of medical science is beginning: Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj

* This hospital is just a seed planting; a bigger version than AIIMS, Apollo or Medanta will soon emerge in Delhi-NCR: Swamiji Maharaj

* Only 20 percent of modern medical science is required for treatment: Acharya Ji Maharaj

* The doctor is made to take a pledge not for any particular system of medicine but to cure the patient: Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj

* Brain, heart and spine surgeries, which are considered extremely complex, will also be arranged here.

* Patients will be provided with facilities like MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound and pathological tests etc.

* Patients will be able to avoid the burden of arbitrary packages of hospitals.

Haridwar, October 24: A new history of medical science was created at Patanjali Yogpeeth. In the presence of Swami Ramdev Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj, the Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital was officially inaugurated with the ritual of Yagna-Agnihotra and Vedic mantras. On this occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji stated that a new chapter in the practice of medical science is beginning today. Patanjali's system is a democratic medical system that is just for patients. He announced that this hospital in Haridwar is merely the seed of its foundation; a version even larger than AIIMS, Apollo, or Medanta will soon emerge in Delhi-NCR. The special feature is that this will not be a corporate hospital, but rather a hospital that serves patients, not businesses. Our aim is to provide health to patients through an integrative medicine system.

Swamiji said that Patanjali has long held the view that modern medical science should be used only in cases of emergency. This will be a new approach for the entire world: we will use this method only in emergencies. We have a confluence of dedicated physicians, integrated and imbued with this new vision. On one side are Ayurvedic Vaidyas, experts in our traditional knowledge, on the other, doctors versed in modern medical science, and on the third, naturopathy. Along with this, paramedical staff are available to provide testing using state-of-the-art equipment.

Swamiji explained that all surgeries except cancer are available here. In the future, we plan to make cancer surgery accessible. Brain, heart, and spine surgeries, considered highly complex, are also available at this hospital. Patients will also receive MRI, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasounds, and pathological tests. Top global standards are followed here. Hundreds of patients undergo surgery and receive critical care every day. He added that Patanjali will only perform surgeries when absolutely necessary, saving patients from the burden of arbitrary hospital packages. Swamiji stated that this entire system is a significant contribution of the revered Acharya.

At the program, Acharya Balkrishna Ji stated that modern medical science is only 20% necessary for medical care. If we add 80% traditional medicine to this, we will be successful in streamlining the global medical system within four to five years. While we must embrace modern medical science for critical care, we must also embrace Yoga and Ayurveda as solutions for diseases considered incurable. The Charaka and Sushruta Samhita state that the commitment a physician receives is not for a particular system of medicine, but to heal the patient. Today, our medical knowledge has fragmented into systems, but the goal was not to divide these systems. The goal was to heal the patient. The physician declared that he neither wants a kingdom nor heaven; he simply wants the power to alleviate the suffering and pain of the distressed, the sick, and the afflicted. It is a matter of considerable concern how many doctors possess that spirit today.

Acharya Ji said that in large hospitals, doctors are given targets. We told the doctors on the very first day that there are no targets for you here, only one goal: to provide health to the patients. We have to make this project a model of service as a mission and set an example of an integrated medical system for the entire world. There are many challenges to overcome. Some people ask, why Patanjali for all this? This is because we have a world-class research center along with the hospital. We have established Yoga and Ayurveda as evidence-based medicine. Today, we have vast clinical patient data, evidence, Biosafety Level 2 certification, in-vivo for animal testing and in-vitro research for other laboratory tests. Patanjali is also conducting research on nuclear medicine and personalized medicine. No other hospital has this capability except Patanjali. Acharya Ji said that our years-long dream seems to be coming true. In the coming days, the revered Swami Ji and Patanjali will be the symbols of the integrated medicine system. Dr. Sunil Ahuja Ji, who is knowledgeable, aged, experienced, and lives by culture and traditions, also has a special contribution in this entire system.

