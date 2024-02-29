A Pillar of Indian Politics: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Morarji Desai On His Birth Anniversary

Morarji Ranchhodji Desai, a prominent figure in Indian politics, is fondly remembered on his birth anniversary. Hailing from the village of Bhadeli in Gujarat, Desai's legacy as the fourth Prime Minister of India remains influential. His leadership marked India's first non-Congress government from 1977 to 1979, and prior to that, he served as Deputy Prime Minister from 1967 to 1971. Desai's journey from the son of a school teacher to a key figure in India's political landscape is noteworthy.

Early Life and Freedom Struggle

Born on February 29, 1896, in Bulsar district, Gujarat, Morarji Desai imbibed the values of hard work from his father, a school teacher. His career in civil service, notably as Deputy Collector for 12 years, laid the foundation for his eventual foray into politics. Influenced deeply by Mahatma Gandhi's call for independence, Desai actively participated in the Indian freedom movement and faced imprisonment thrice.

Tributes from PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Morarji Desai, highlighting his integrity and dedication to serving the nation. Modi's tribute underscores Desai's enduring impact on Indian politics and his embodiment of simplicity and integrity. Sharing an excerpt from his Mann Ki Baat episode, Modi commemorated the stalwart's contributions to the nation.

Memorable Quotes and Insights

Morarji Desai's life was characterized by profound insights and principled beliefs. His quotes resonate with timeless wisdom, reflecting his commitment to compassion, objectivity, and self-reliance. Desai's philosophy encompassed the importance of adapting to life's challenges, advocating for kindness towards all living beings, and emphasizing the significance of self-help.

Notable Achievements and Political Career

Throughout his political journey, Morarji Desai held various significant positions within the government. From serving as Chief Minister of Bombay State to assuming key ministerial roles such as Minister for Commerce and Industry and later as Finance Minister, Desai's contributions were substantial. His tenure as Finance Minister saw him present the Union Budget a record 10 times, showcasing his expertise and commitment to fiscal governance.

Challenges and Legacy

Desai's political career was not devoid of challenges. Despite his long-standing loyalty to the Congress party, he stood against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's rule during a period of dissent within the party. His tenure as Prime Minister, though short-lived, marked a significant departure from Congress dominance in Indian politics. Desai's government, characterized by its pledge to eradicate poverty and prohibition policies, faced internal strife leading to his resignation after 28 months in office.

Simplicity and International Recognition

Renowned for his austere lifestyle and vegetarianism, Morarji Desai's simplicity resonated with many. His unconventional practices, such as drinking his own urine, garnered attention and sparked discussions on health and longevity. Despite differing opinions, Desai's commitment to his principles remained unwavering. His legacy extended beyond national borders, with Pakistan awarding him the Nishan-e-Pakistan, its highest civilian honor, in 1988.

Morarji Desai's life and legacy continue to inspire generations. As a stalwart of Indian politics, his contributions to the nation remain indelible. Through his integrity, simplicity, and dedication to public service, Desai exemplified the values that resonate deeply with the essence of Indian democracy. On his birth anniversary, his remarkable journey serves as a reminder of the enduring spirit of leadership and service to the nation.