A planter & environmentalist dedicated to creating a green belt

Keonjhar: Here is the story of an environmentalist who has so far planted six lakh trees and saplings at his own expenditure.

Ramesh Chandra Mishra has dedicated his life to planting trees and creating a green belt.

He started working as a teacher at the age of 18. After five years of service, he became a bank officer and retired in 2015. He continues to cherish tree-planting work, dedicating himself to environmental protection. He has decided to work for protecting the environment and forestry for the rest of his life.

In the last five years, he planted more than six lakh trees and saplings for free. His home is in Janghira village in Harichandanpur block,40 km from district headquarters. He is working with students and environmentalists to plant and protect the past by planting trees.

As the head of the village, he planted a sapling in the vicinity of the Bateshwar temple. Farmers who have been ploughing for years have now planted trees and created beautiful forests. When temperature increases day by day and people feel shortage of oxygen, he starts his noble work in a rural area.

"In such a situation there is a need for tree-planting," he says. He has always advised people not to cut trees, to take care of them and to plant more trees. He has been rewarded for his work in the field of nature.

His first three years were spent buying and selling trees. Now the forest is taken over from the Gayatri family. Pichhula, a hamlet of Basudevpur, near Mahanadankal village, is being planted with trees every now and then. The Forest Day is observed every year in this village.